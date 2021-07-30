Divi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $101,490.00 (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Divi has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a total market capitalization of $98.63 million and $101,490.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004240 BTC.

About Divi

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,425,245,981 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

