Douglas L. Young Sells 4,299 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas L. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88.

Lennox International stock opened at $333.95 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $25,994,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

