Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €85.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DRW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €77.65 ($91.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $667.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €84.40 ($99.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.54.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

