Drax Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DRX traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 403 ($5.27). The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,972. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRX. raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Drax Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

