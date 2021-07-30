Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $28.58. 191,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,520. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

