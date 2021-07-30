Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Driven Brands stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

