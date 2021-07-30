Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Driven Brands stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
