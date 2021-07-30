DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTF. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF remained flat at $$14.86 during midday trading on Friday. 32,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,790. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

