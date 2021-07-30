DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00039379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007223 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.