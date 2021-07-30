DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.15 ($49.58).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.90 ($46.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €38.97. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a fifty-two week high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

