e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

ELF stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.19 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.