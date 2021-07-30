E.On (EOAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of E.On (FRA: EOAN) recently:

7/23/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.30 ($15.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/15/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.30 ($15.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.25 ($12.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – E.On was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.20 ($14.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €10.45 ($12.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984,401 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.08. E.On Se has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

