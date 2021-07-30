Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

