Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 11.16%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
