East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

EWBC stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $339,262 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.