Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $157.86 and last traded at $157.31, with a volume of 18830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

