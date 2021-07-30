Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,076 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 142,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 74,675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

