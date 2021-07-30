Eaton Vance Management Sells 31,859 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,859 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

