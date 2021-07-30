Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.33 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.