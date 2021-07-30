Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,214 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

