Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. 4,614,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

