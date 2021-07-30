Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

NYSE:EW opened at $111.62 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

