eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.02, but opened at $53.88. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. eHealth shares last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 7,951 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,722,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

