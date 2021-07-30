Eight Capital Initiates Coverage on Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGVF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

VYGVF stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

