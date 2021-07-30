Elane Stock Purchases 241 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,572 ($72.80) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,395.48.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Agricole lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.