Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the June 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ELLXF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 26,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. Elixinol Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was formerly known as Elixinol Global Limited and changed its name to Elixinol Wellness Limited in May 2021.

