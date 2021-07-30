Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $42.72 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $862.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

