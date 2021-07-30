Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CSFB raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.66. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

