Enecuum (ENQ) Price Hits $0.0731 on Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and $216,871.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,597,726 coins and its circulating supply is 185,097,719 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

