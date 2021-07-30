Enigma Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.33 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $3.33 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.