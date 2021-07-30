EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $457.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

