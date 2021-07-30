EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.