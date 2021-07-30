Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.25. 80,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 997% from the average session volume of 7,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.