Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84 to $0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million to $590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.28 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.890 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $120.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.