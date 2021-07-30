Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

