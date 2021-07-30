Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

