Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.40% of Entravision Communications worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVC opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

