EQT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,639 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the average daily volume of 1,484 call options.
EQT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 175,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,324. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on EQT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.
