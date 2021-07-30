EQT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,639 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the average daily volume of 1,484 call options.

EQT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 175,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,324. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EQT by 7,372.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 684.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

