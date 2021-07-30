Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.11.

EFX remained flat at $$260.61 on Friday. 7,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $261.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

