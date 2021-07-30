Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Up 0.3%

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34). 2,060,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,691,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.40 ($2.33).

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The company has a market capitalization of £658.29 million and a PE ratio of -358.00.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

