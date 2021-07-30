Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.87 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by 33.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $786.38 on Friday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $800.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 172.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $870.43.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

