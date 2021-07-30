Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will earn $22.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $22.30.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,546.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

