Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.520 EPS.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

