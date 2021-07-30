Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,161. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $78,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after buying an additional 929,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

