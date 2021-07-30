Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.71 to $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

