Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMBL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

