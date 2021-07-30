Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 586,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

