Ethereum Gold Price Down 67.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $235,111.88 and approximately $137.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 67.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

