Evan Sharp Sells 54,933 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72.

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

