Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 5,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

