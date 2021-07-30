Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $5.48 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

