EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

